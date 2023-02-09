Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: 15 kg of heroin, 8.4 lakh drug money recovered from juvenile in Amritsar

Published on Feb 09, 2023 03:44 PM IST

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav says the minor was detained at a checkpoint, while the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, Resham Singh, is on the run

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said a boy was detained with 15 kg of heroin and 8.4 lakh drug money at a checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar on Thursday. (Twitter)
A boy was caught with 15 kg of heroin in Amritsar, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Police recovered 8.4 lakh from the minor, who was detained at a police checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar.

“In an intelligence-led operation, #CI Amritsar arrested a juvenile and recovered 15 kg of heroin along with 8.4 lakh drug money from him at naka (checkpoint) on Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar,” the DGP said in a tweet.

He said the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, Resham Singh, is on the run.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Amritsar.

