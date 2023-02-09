Punjab: 15 kg of heroin, ₹8.4 lakh drug money recovered from juvenile in Amritsar
Published on Feb 09, 2023 03:44 PM IST
Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav says the minor was detained at a checkpoint, while the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, Resham Singh, is on the run
A boy was caught with 15 kg of heroin in Amritsar, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.
Police recovered ₹8.4 lakh from the minor, who was detained at a police checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar.
“In an intelligence-led operation, #CI Amritsar arrested a juvenile and recovered 15 kg of heroin along with ₹8.4 lakh drug money from him at naka (checkpoint) on Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar,” the DGP said in a tweet.
He said the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, Resham Singh, is on the run.
A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Amritsar.
