Punjab: 2 men open fire at Hoshiarpur YouTuber’s house, none hurt

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired gunshots at the house of a social media influencer (YouTuber), Simran Sikand, alias Sam, in Model Town locality on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. No one was injured in the incident. The assailants fled before a cop deployed in family’s security could respond. Two used cartridges were recovered from the spot, sub-inspector (SI) Gursahib Singh from the Model Town police station said. Police at the spot where two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired gunshots at the house of a social media influencer Simran Sikand’s house in Hoshiarpur on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)

A CCTV footage showed the two bikers turning up outside Sam’s house at 12.40 am and the pillion rider opening fire. Sam said he heard the gunshot but mistook it for firecrackers before he was informed by his security guard.

SI Gursahib Singh stated that a few months ago, Sikand commented on a religious post on social media, which allegedly led to an online argument with Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistani national, and Dalbir Singh of Hoshiarpur. Sikand claimed that Bhatti threatened him with a grenade attack at his house, following which the YouTuber was provided police security.

He revealed that several attempts have been made on him and his family in the recent past and that he had received a threat from Pakistan-based don Shahzad Bhatti in March.

“In a video call, Bhatti had told me that I was his target,” claimed Sam. Bhatti had taken the responsibility for a grenade attack at the house of Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozar Sandhu and senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia earlier this year.

Sam alleged that he had conveyed his security concerns to senior police officers many times but he was not provided proper security. “One of the two security personnel deployed at my house is physically challenged and incapable of defending my family,” he added.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at the Model Town police station, said police, and further investigation is underway. (With PTI inputs)