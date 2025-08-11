Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: 2 men open fire at Hoshiarpur YouTuber’s house, none hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:08 am IST

Two used cartridges were recovered from the spot, sub-inspector (SI) Gursahib Singh from the Model Town police station said.

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired gunshots at the house of a social media influencer (YouTuber), Simran Sikand, alias Sam, in Model Town locality on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. No one was injured in the incident. The assailants fled before a cop deployed in family’s security could respond. Two used cartridges were recovered from the spot, sub-inspector (SI) Gursahib Singh from the Model Town police station said.

Police at the spot where two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired gunshots at the house of a social media influencer Simran Sikand’s house in Hoshiarpur on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)
Police at the spot where two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired gunshots at the house of a social media influencer Simran Sikand’s house in Hoshiarpur on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)

A CCTV footage showed the two bikers turning up outside Sam’s house at 12.40 am and the pillion rider opening fire. Sam said he heard the gunshot but mistook it for firecrackers before he was informed by his security guard.

SI Gursahib Singh stated that a few months ago, Sikand commented on a religious post on social media, which allegedly led to an online argument with Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistani national, and Dalbir Singh of Hoshiarpur. Sikand claimed that Bhatti threatened him with a grenade attack at his house, following which the YouTuber was provided police security.

He revealed that several attempts have been made on him and his family in the recent past and that he had received a threat from Pakistan-based don Shahzad Bhatti in March.

“In a video call, Bhatti had told me that I was his target,” claimed Sam. Bhatti had taken the responsibility for a grenade attack at the house of Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozar Sandhu and senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia earlier this year.

Sam alleged that he had conveyed his security concerns to senior police officers many times but he was not provided proper security. “One of the two security personnel deployed at my house is physically challenged and incapable of defending my family,” he added.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at the Model Town police station, said police, and further investigation is underway. (With PTI inputs)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 2 men open fire at Hoshiarpur YouTuber’s house, none hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On