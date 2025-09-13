Punjab: 24 pistols, heroin seized as cops bust two cross-border smuggling modules, 7 held

Punjab Police, in two separate operations in Fazilka and Amritsar, recovered 24 pistols, 1,847 cartridges, 42 magazines, and 1kg of heroin on Friday. The seized arms and ammunition with Fazilka police. (HT)

In the first case, Fazilka police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), busted an international arms smuggling racket, arresting two key operatives and recovered 18 pistols and ammunition from them.

Sharing details, Fazilka senior superintendent of police Gurmeet Singh said that acting on specific intelligence, the joint team intercepted the accused near Theh Kalandar village on Thursday.

“The arrested smugglers have been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Gindu of Jhok Dipulana village and Sona Singh of Dhani Mahinder Singh, Mahatam Nagar. A motorcycle without a number plate was also recovered from their possession along with pistols, magazines, and live cartridges,” the SSP said.

Police officials said the duo tried to exploit the recent floods in border areas to push arms across the international boundary. “Both men have a history of criminal activity, and investigations are underway to uncover their cross-border links and local network,” he added.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the police station sadar, Fazilka.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said that 18 pistols, 1,847 cartridges, and 42 magazines have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, in Amritsar, the counter-intelligence wing busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan with the arrest of its five operatives and recovered six sophisticated pistols, 1kg of heroin, and ₹6 lakh drug money from their possession.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday that those arrested have been identified as Amritsar district residents Jaskaran Singh of Bhittewad village, Amritpal Singh of Rangarh village, Gurwinder Singh of Boparai, Amandeep Singh also of Boparai, and Harkeerat Singh of Mansoora village in Ludhiana.

“The recovered weapons include two 9MM Glock pistols along with magazines, two .30-bore Px5 pistols along with magazines and two .30-bore Star Mark pistols along with magazines,” the DGP added.

Police teams have also impounded their two cars and motorcycle, which were being used for transporting the consignments, the officials added.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, 27-A, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the police station, state special operation cell, Amritsar.

Yadav further said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused persons were acting upon the directions of Pakistan-based smugglers, who have been using drones to drop the consignments of illegal weapons and narcotics from across the border.

The arrested accused were further supplying the arms to criminals and gangsters in Punjab with the intention to fuel criminal activities in the state, the DGP added.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that CI-Amritsar teams had received a reliable input that a Pakistan-based smuggler had delivered two separate consignments— weapons and drugs— through drones and which were retrieved by the arrested persons.

“Further information revealed that both consignments were to be further delivered to unknown persons,” he said, adding that, acting upon the information, a police party launched an intelligence-based operation and intercepted these five suspects when they were waiting to deliver the consignments.

He said that one of the arrested accused turned out to be the hawala operator identified as Harkeerat, from whom ₹6 lakh was recovered. “Harkeerat was supposed to route the illicit money to Pakistan via hawala channels,” he said. Further investigation is underway to uncover the network’s backward and forward linkages, he added.