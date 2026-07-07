Punjab: 26-year-old facing criminal cases shot dead in Jalandhar village

A 26-year-old man facing several criminal cases was shot dead in Daroli Kalan village of Jalandhar district on Monday, police said. Identified as Davinder Singh, alias Baja, a resident of the same village, the victim had been released on bail recently, officials said. A person has been arrested while a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of three others, they said.

Police officials at the crime scene in in Daroli Kalan village of Jalandhar district on Monday.

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said a team rushed to the spot after receiving information and the entire village was cordoned off. “During preliminary investigation, it was found that five persons were present in the house of Manpreet Singh, alias Gangu, at the time of the incident. We have apprehended him. Harman, Varun and Akash have been identified as his accomplices, who are on the run,” the SSP said.

Virk added that approximately 10–12 rounds were allegedly fired using a Glock 9mm pistol in the room where the victim was present. “The weapon used in the crime has been recovered,” he said.

“Davinder Singh was a hardcore criminal who had recently got bail. Four cases related to murder attempts and under the Arms Act were registered against him. Earlier, he was arrested during a police encounter. Initial investigation indicates that the murder appears to have been committed due to some personal enmity,” he said. Accused Manpreet is also facing drug-related cases, according to the police.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Adampur police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Adampur police station. {{/usCountry}}

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