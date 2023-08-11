Punjab: 27-year-old Kapurthala man shot dead in Manila

Kapurthala : A 27-year-old man from Randhawa village in Bholath sub- division of Kapurthala district was shot dead by two masked assailants at Eglise city in Manila on Thursday.

Nishan Singh had gone to Manila four years ago and was working at a cloth showroom. Nishan’s father Prem Singh said they received information from his friends in Manila that he was shot dead by two unidentified assailants who came on a bike while he was having dinner at a restaurant. He added that his son received bullet injuries in the head.

“My son had gone to Manila in search of greener pastures four years ago and had no enmity with anyone there,” he said.

Nishan’s uncle Vikas Singh said he had talked to the family on Wednesday. “He is survived by his parents and five sisters,” he said.

The family has urged the government to bring back his body to India.

