Punjab: 3 arrested with heroin in Phillaur

Jalandhar Rural police on Tuesday arrested three men with 50 grams of heroin, one air pistol, and one electronic weighing scale. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said ASI Paramjeet Singh had stopped a car and on searching it, the said items were found. The accused are Mandeep Singh, Ajay Bains, and Sukha Singh. A case under Section 21B of the NDPS Act has been registered.

Install Bhagat Singh’s bust at India gate: Sukhbir

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install busts of revolutionary freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at India Gate to commemorate their supreme sacrifice. In a letter to PM, he said, “It would be befitting if the nation recognises their sacrifice and honours the contribution made by them.”