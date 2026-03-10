Chandigarh, A gang of cyber fraudsters, who used voice-changing software to dupe women, was busted in Punjab with the arrest of three of its members, police said on Tuesday. Punjab: 3 cyber fraudsters using voice-changing software to dupe women held

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused used voice-changing software to pose as women using fake social media profiles and gain the trust of their targets, particularly women.

"They would then extort money by threatening to circulate AI-generated objectionable videos of the victims on social media," he said.

Sharing details of the operation, Special Director General of Police Cyber Crime V Neeraja said that a case was registered following a complaint by one of the victim's father.

The victim was cheated of ₹3.10 lakhs between 2023 and 2025, when she was residing in Canada, Neeraja said in a statement.

She said that the investigation led by SHO State Cyber Crime Police Station Amandeep Singh under the supervision of SP Jaspinder Singh revealed that the kingpin, Aakash Bhargav, had devised this modus operandi two years ago under which they were targeting innocent people using fake social media profiles and cheating them by impersonating as fake religious gurus or astrologers.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they have earned almost ₹40 lakh using this method, she said.

Neerja said that investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of other persons and additional victims who may have fallen prey to such cyber frauds.

Those arrested have been identified as brothers Abhishek Bhargav, Aakash Bhargav alias Aman, and Lucky Bhargav, natives of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and presently residing in Sector 70, SAS Nagar .

Police teams have effected a huge recovery of cash amounting to ₹3.49 lakhs, USD 500 dollars, 29 mobile phones, one laptop, one dongle, one tablet, and 38 empty boxes of mobile phones from their possession.

An FIR has been under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the IT Act at Police Station State Cyber Crime, Mohali.

Neeraja advised that social media users, especially women, should beware of soothsayers and other such persons who offer solace services on the social media platforms.

She said that personal details and information should not be shared on the social media platforms at any cost as these can be misused.

In case anyone threatens to misuse the information shared including photographs and videos the victim should not panic and advised them to call the cyber helpline number 1930 immediately or register an online complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. At no cost should money be transferred to any one on the social media, she said.

However, if the money to such an account has been transferred it should be immediately reported to 1930 so that the transfer can be aborted for lien marking in the suspect bank account, she said.

