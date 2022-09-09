Punjab: 400 litre lahan seized by Kapurthala police, 1 held

A man was arrested with 400 litres of lahan and two drums in Kapurthala on Friday, police said.

As per the police, ASI Balbir Singh had received inputs that Harjinder Singh, who is engaged in the business of extracting and selling liquor illegally, was storing drums of lahan at his house in Sunranwala village. Following the tip-off, the ASI raided the house.

“The ASI, along with his fellow cops, raided the house of Harjinder Singh and a total of 400 litres of lahan and two drums were recovered. Accused Harjinder has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered at Sadar Kapurthala police station,” the police said.

As per the Punjab Excise Act, ‘lahan’ is any solution made from jaggery or molasses or both, to which a fermentation agent has been added or which has undergone the process and from which spirit can be extracted by distillation.