Punjab: 5-year-old girl raped by uncle in Abohar

Published on Sep 18, 2022 10:03 PM IST

The victim was later hospitalised in Abohar and on the basis of her mother’s statement, a case was registered against the accused

A five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her uncle in a village of Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her uncle in a village of Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday. As per the information, the accused had taken away his niece and raped her, officials said on Sunday. The victim was later hospitalised and on the basis of her mother’s statement, a case was registered against the accused. A manhunt was on to nab him.

Covid warriors honoured

Chandigarh Punjab health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Sunday conferred awards upon doctors and paramedical staff for combating the Covid pandemic. He said reforms in the Punjab health sector was top most priority of Bhagwant Mann-led government. MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal stressed on protection of environment.

