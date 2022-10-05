Punjab | 70 hours on, no trace of Moose Wala murder accused gangster who fled police custody

Around 70 hours after gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape from the custody of Mansa crime investigation agency, Punjab Police are groping in the dark for clues.

The teams are conducting raids in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, Mansa police recovered three weapons including a .450 bore revolver, .32 bore pistol and 9mm pistol, from the residence of Pritpal Singh, the cop dismissed on helping Tinu flee.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said that during interrogation, Pritpal to possession of illegal weapons. A case has been registered under Arms Act at Mansa city police station.

While top officials of the Mansa police are tight-lipped on how Tinu escaped custody, sources said he escaped through the window of the washroom inside the official residence of Pritpal.

“The CIA in-charge had taken Tinu to his official residence alone and locked him inside a room with a girl from outside. While Pritpal was sleeping in another room, Tinu broke the window of the bathroom and escaped through it,” sources added.

No trust in Mansa police: Moose Wala’s parents

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said he has lost faith in the Mansa police after Deepak Tinu’s escape.

Questioning how a cop can take a criminal alone, Balkaur Singh said it only points to the shoddy manner in which the probe is being carried out. “How can he (the CIA in-charge) take away the criminal with keeping the senior officials in the loop,” said Balkaur Singh.

He further demanded that the investigation should be handed over to a central agency or at least shifted to another district.

Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur said, “We have no trust in Mansa police, the probe must be transferred to some other place.”

Raising questions on Mansa SSP’s inclusion in the SIT team, former deputy speaker Bir Devinder said SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora must be placed under suspension for the escape of an A-category gangster from CIA custody instead of making him a member of the newly constituted SIT. “Besides him, SP (detective) and DSP (detective) Mansa should also be placed under suspension and their role also be investigated,” he said.

