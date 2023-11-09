close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 72 BKU activists sent to judicial custody

Punjab: 72 BKU activists sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Nov 09, 2023 07:52 AM IST

The farmers were apprehended by the Bathinda police late Monday night when they were trying to block a road near Nehainwala. A total of 72 activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta Sidhupur) were sent to the judicial custody by a district court on Wednesday.

A total of 72 activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta Sidhupur) were sent to the judicial custody by a district court on Wednesday. (Representational image)
The farmers were apprehended by the Bathinda police late Monday night when they were trying to block a road near Nehainwala.

BKU members were holding a protest against the arrest of two union activists - Surjit Singh and Shivraj Singh. They were arrested for taking hostage a team of district officials and forcing them to burn paddy stubble last week.

Today, a larger number of union activists from parts of the state gathered outside the Nehianwala police station and demanded immediate release of their leaders.

Union leader Resham Singh Yatri said the agitation would continue until both are released from police custody.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana today said the district authorities held a meeting with union leaders to convince them to end the agitation.

“BKU leadership remained adamant on their demand. But they were told that the union activists obstructed an official from discharging his duty and the conduct of the BKU members was unacceptable. Our teams are conducting raids to arrest seven other farmers accused of misbehaving with district official Harpreet Sagar,” said the SSP.

