Punjab: 7kg heroin seized, two held in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur

A total of 6.887 kg heroin was seized, and two persons were arrested in three separate places in Punjab on Thursday, officials said. The seized 5kg heroin from smuggler Amarjot Singh in Tarn Taran. (HT Photo)

Tarn Taran police busted a trans-border narco network, arresting a drug smuggler Amarjot Singh alias Jota from Chabhal village and recovered 5kg heroin from his possession.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, “Preliminary investigation reveals accused was in touch with foreign-based handlers and was part of an international drug syndicate.”

“An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at City Police Station, TarnTaran. Further investigation is underway to unearth his forward and backward linkages,” the DGP said.

Ferozepur police seized a total of 1.887kg of heroin in two separate incidents on Thursday.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that in the first case, the crime investigation agency (CIA) staff team apprehended accused Sukhdev Singh alias Babbi during a routine patrol near Madhre village. The accused, a resident of Habib Wala village in Ferozepur district was found in possession of 1.446 kg of heroin.

“He will be produced in court soon for further legal action,” the SSP said.

In another case, the BSF alerted the Sadar police station about a suspicious package near the Jagdish border outpost. Police seized the packet and recovered 441 grams of heroin.

A case has been registered against unknown individuals under the NDPS Act, and a thorough investigation has been launched,” officials said.