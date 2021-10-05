Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab AAP to send delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri
chandigarh news

Punjab AAP to send delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:11 AM IST
AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Monday condemned the alleged “brutal killing” of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident.
By HT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Monday condemned the alleged “brutal killing” of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said an AAP delegation would go to Lakhimpur Kheri to lodge their protest against this “unfortunate incident”. The delegation would include Chadha, Cheema, MLA Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Kisan Wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Chadha said the AAP delegation would make three major demands, including Union minister of state (home) Ajay Mishra’s sacking, his son Ashish’s arrest and a fair investigation to punish those responsible. Cheema accused the BJP government of creating an emergency-like situation in the state.

Dismiss Mishra, arrest his son: Mann

Strongly condemning the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday demanded immediate dismissal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra from the cabinet and arrest of his son Ashish.

In a statement issued here, Mann said that about 700 farmers had lost their lives during the ongoing farmers’ movement. He alleged the Lakhimpur incident showed that there was no democracy in Uttar Pradesh and the country, but the rule of batons and bullets. “The relatives of the injured, leaders of opposition parties and others are not being allowed to go to the spot,” he said. Releasing a video, Mann appealed to the people to take this matter to the UN.

