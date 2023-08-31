Punjab: Actor Meezaan Jafri booked for hurting Sikh sentiments in Yaariyan-2

Yaariyan-2 actor Meezaan Jafri, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and producer Bhushan Kumar were booked in Jalandhar on Thursday for hurting religious sentiments in the film scheduled for release in October. The movie’s teaser and a song were released recently. Yaariyan-2 actor Meezaan Jafri (in photo), directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, and producer Bhushan Kumar were booked in Jalandhar on Thursday for hurting Sikh sentiments in the film scheduled for release in October. (HT file photo)

The case was registered at Jalandhar Commissionerate’s division number 4 police station under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Harpreet Singh, a member of a local religious organisation, Sikh Coordination Committee.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the top religious body of the Sikhs, has also objected to the actor wearing a ‘kirpan’ (a Sikh symbol of faith) in the song, Saure Ghar, and warned of legal action if the video is not removed.

The video of the song released on YouTube on August 27 shows a clean-shaven, non-Sikh actor wearing a ‘kirpan’, which has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs, the complainant said.

The directors of the film had recently issued a clarification claiming that the actor was wearing a ‘khukri’ (a curved knife) and not a ‘kirpan’ and that they had no intention of offending or disrespecting anyone’s religious beliefs.