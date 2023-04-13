Ludhiana’s PAU marks World Health Day, organises diet counselling camp in Boparai Kalan

The college of community science at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) celebrated the World Health Day by creating awareness regarding good nutrition and health for all.

PAU faculty and students during the World Health Day celebration. (HT Photo)

The faculty and students of the college organised a diet counselling camp in Boparai Kalan village, adopted for Rural Awareness Work Experience (RAWE) programme. About 100 participants attended the event and were examined for their body weight, and height to assess Body Mass Index (BMI) along with blood pressure.

Based on their nutritional and health status, they were guided with diet, and lifestyle modifications by the experts from the department of food and nutrition. The participants were advised to have their blood pressure checked regularly to avoid various health complications.

A skit on “Breaking the myths on diabetes” was also performed by the students. The participants were further informed about the decision support system lifestyledss.com developed by the department of extension education and communication management for management of lifestyle disorders like obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

With this, a display focusing on the theme “Health for all” was arranged by the department of food and nutrition in the college of community science and MS Randhawa library, PAU. The display depicted the significance of proper nutrition and exercise to ensure health, and wellness at each stage of human life cycle. The necessary adaptation and modifications, needed to be attained to have adequate, physical, mental and social well being, were also exhibited.

College of community science dean Kiranjot Sidhu motivated the students and faculty to organise such activities and create awareness for empowering the community with better nutritional, and health status.

Kiran Grover, head, department of food and nutrition, highlighted that physical, mental and social health are the three dimensions of the health triangle which contributed to the overall well being, and needed to be equally balanced. Nutrition counselling can go a long way to improve many conditions that affect overall health, she added.

