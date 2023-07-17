Ludhiana: 3,329 takers for 1,371 seats as PAU sees rush of applications

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday announced that it has received an unprecedented response from the students for admission to various academic programmes provided by the agri varsity for the new academic session.

The next entrance examination at PAU, Ludhiana, that is CET is scheduled to be held on July 23, while MET is slated for August 21. (HT Photo)

Giving details, MIS Gill, registrar, said factually PAU has received as many as 3,329 applications against a total of 1,371 seats for appearing in various entrance exams for admission to various degree programmes, namely agriculture aptitude test (AAT), combined entrance test (CET), masters’ entrance test (MET), MTech (remote sensing and GIS), diploma in hybrid seed production, diploma in agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri entrance test (BSET) and master of computer application (MCA).

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor (V-C), PAU, said, “Maintaining its tradition of remaining on the top spot, this year also, PAU has secured the first rank among the state agricultural universities and third rank among the top 40 institutes in agriculture and allied sectors as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, declared by the department of higher education, ministry of education.”

This university has been highly sought after for agriculture education and keeping in view the current trends as well as requirements and needs of the youths and agriculture sector, PAU has slashed the price of prospectus bringing it down to ₹1,500 only, while for those appearing for entrance exams, the amount sums up to total ₹4,500 offline and ₹3,500 online, he added.

Elaborating, Gill said, “The first entrance exam – AAT– held on Sunday for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture 2 + 4 year degree programme at the Institute of Agriculture (IoA) at Bathinda and Gurdaspur, evoked an overwhelming response. These students after clearing all their courses at IoA, Bathinda and Gurdaspur shift to B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture programme at PAU, Ludhiana. As per the current update, 417 candidates (male 302 and female 115) appeared against 436 applicants for AAT.” The next entrance examination at PAU that is CET is scheduled to be held on July 23, while MET is slated for August 21, he said.

“The CET is applicable for admission to UG programmes across all the five constituent colleges of PAU comprising college of agriculture, college of horticulture and forestry, college of basic sciences and humanities, college of community science, and college of agricultural engineering and technology. The MET is for admission to various master’s degree programmes,” he added.

