Punjab not to adopt PM’s crop insurance scheme, says agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday announced that the state would not adopt the BJP-led Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The scheme is a flagship programme of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Under it, the Government of India, the state government and farmers contribute in the ratio of 40:40:20 for the insurance. The premium for the insurance is 8% of the insured amount, which is the cost of the crop. (AP File)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Dhaliwal said: “We have no faith in the Centre as it has ditched our (AAP) government on many occasions in the past so we withdraw from this scheme.”

The scheme was launched by the Centre in 2016 and previous governments in Punjab, including the Congress one led by then CM Capt Amarinder Singh, had rejected it, claiming it was not suited for the state’s farmers.

“The Centre contributes a portion of the premium, to be given to the insurance companies along with the share from farmers and the state government but we are not confident about the Centre’s contribution,” Dhaliwal said.

It needs mention that last year, ahead of the kharif season the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab proposed to give ₹2,500 per acre incentive to farmers for not burning paddy stubble with a proposal of the Centre and Delhi government contributing ₹1,000 each and Punjab putting ₹500. However, the Centre rejected it, saying that it is already funding a programme for in-situ management of paddy straw by providing subsidised farm machinery.

Last year, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government had announced it would be part of the scheme that would be rolled out from this kharif season.

The minister, however, said that the matter was discussed with Mann and it was decided that the state government would bring its scheme for crop protection and loss compensation for which the agriculture department has been asked to work out the modalities. He said that the state government’s agricultural policy would give clarity on steps and policies for crop protection and compensation for the losses. According to an officer in the department, who did not wish to be named, the incidents of crop loss in Punjab are less as compared to other states. And for the losses suffered, the state’s compensation to farmers comes out to be less than the states’ contribution for the losses from the natural calamity fund. The scheme is good for farmers who are growing vegetables and fruits,” he added.

