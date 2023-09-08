Punjab AGTF arrests 3 Rinda aides from India-Nepal border, Gurugram

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGFT) of Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, arrested three absconding shooters from the Indo-Nepal border and Gurugram.

The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh, Jograj Singh and Sukhmanjot Singh. Jaskaran has been arrested from the Indo-Nepal border and the remaining two were nabbed from Gurugram, police added.

The shooters were brought to the state on Friday and heavy police force has been deployed at gate no 1 of the Chandigarh airport to receive the three accused.

According to police, the three shooters were working for gangster Sonu Khatri, a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

Punjab’s director general of police, Gaurav Yadav in a post on X confirmed the development.

“In a Pan-India operation, AGTF-Punjab in coordination with central agencies has successfully arrested 3 absconding shooters handled by Gangster Sonu Khatri, a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda 1 person has been arrested from the Indo-Nepal border & 2 from Gurugram. They were involved in the broad daylight shootout at Metro Plaza, Zirakpur,” Yadav wrote on X.

Yadav further posted, “Preliminary investigations reveal that arrested accused used to commit sensational crimes in the state of Punjab on the directions of Sonu Khatri and after committing the crime took refuge in hideouts located in different parts of the country and Nepal.” Three foreign-made sophisticated pistols have also been seized by the police, he said.

The shooting at Metro Plaza, Zirakpur took place on July 21 this year. Two youths identified as Inderjit Singh of Nawanshahr and Satinder Singh of Ludhiana were injured in the shooting.

“The arrested persons were involved in five murders, seven attempts to murder and many more heinous crimes,” the police said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

