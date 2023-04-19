HC disposes off plea of Amritpal’s social media handler’s kin

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of a plea of Surinderpal Singh Aujla, brother of NRI Gurinder Pal, alias Gur Aujla, the social media handler of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is on the run.

Punjab and Haryana high court building in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had demanded a lawyer of his choice and permission for his family to meet Aujla in the Dibrugarh jail of Assam.

The government told the HC that in case an appropriate application is made to the district magistrate, Amritsar, by the lawyer of the detenue or his relative, the same would be considered and decided in accordance with law. In view of this, the plea was disposed of by the court.

As per the police, after a crackdown against Amritpal Singh was launched, Aujla was detained at the Amritsar airport, when he was trying to flee abroad.