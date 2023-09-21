Punjab and Haryana HC extends tenure of two consumer panel members

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered the extension of tenure of two consumer commission members till October 11.

Chandigarh has one state commission and two district panels with a sanctioned strength of three and four, respectively. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court acted on the plea from the Tricity Consumer Court Bar Association, seeking a direction to the UT administration for filling up the vacancies of members of state/district consumer disputes redressal commission.

During the hearing, it came to light that one post was vacant and one member at state commission was retiring on September 20. As of the district panels, it was informed that one member was retiring on September 24 and one post was vacant.

It was further apprised that the presiding member of the state commission was retiring on January 12, 2024, and two members of the district commissions were retiring later this year.

Taking note of the submissions, the court ordered that Rajesh K Arya, member (non-judicial) of state panel and Brij Mohan Sharma, member (non-judicial), district panel, will continue to work till the next date of hearing.

The court order came as lawyers requested for some stop-gap arrangement, otherwise work at all three panels will come to a standstill.

UT’s counsel, when asked, apprised the court that steps were being taken to fill up the posts and sought two weeks to respond to the plea.

The court, while posting the matter for October 11, sought a status report from UT regarding the steps being taken/initiated for filling up the already accrued vacancies and also the vacancies likely to arise in future. Meanwhile, two members retiring this month will continue to work till the next date of hearing.

