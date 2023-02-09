Punjab and Haryana HC notice on plea from SGPC against parole to Ram Rahim

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought response from the Haryana government on a plea by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), seeking quashing of the order granting parole to Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The parole order was passed by the divisional commissioner, Rohtak, on January 20, granting 40 days parole to Ram Rahim.

The plea filed through SGPC’s elected member Bhagwant Singh Sialka, was taken up by the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Vikram Aggarwal and has sought response by February 17.

The dera chief, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping his two disciples in 2002 is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak. He is also a convict in two cases of murder. In past nearly one year, he has been granted parole multiple times, which has come under scrutiny from various quarters.

The plea argues that the order of temporary release of Dera head has been issued against “the provisions of Section 11 of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022 and demands that orders be issued for immediate arrest of Ram Rahim. SGPC has maintained that it has “no personal interest in the present matter” but has filed the PIL keeping in view of the “danger” of releasing Ram Rahim, on parole, which it claimed may “jeopardise the sovereignty, integrity of India and for maintaining public harmony, peace, and social fabrics in the country”.

It further says soon after his release from jail, the Dera head started indulging in provocative activities which may result in large-scale human rights violations in Punjab. It adds that grant of parole to him could have disastrous consequences, as he himself claims to be a “Messenger of God” and has added surnames of ‘Baba’, ‘Maharaja’ etc and is in the habit of “giving poisonous propaganda against the Holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji, which is revered as ‘Living Guru’ by the Sikhs at large”.