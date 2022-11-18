Punjab and Haryana HC summons Chandigarh’s transgender welfare board chairperson

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned chairperson of the UT’s transgender welfare board chairman. The order was passed by high court bench of justice Sudhir Mittal, acting on the plea from a transgender Panjab University student filed in March about hostel accommodation not being made available even after admission has been granted in the MA course.

The student approached authorities in Chandigarh administration, but no action was taken. Following the plea in high court, the student was given temporary accommodation.

The UT had told the court that a welfare board, constituted in 2017 — even prior to the passing of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 — has held a total of seven meetings till date, taken major steps to sensitise people through online training programmes and worked on spreading awareness in the concerned government departments.

PU, meanwhile, said an anti-discrimination cell has been set up in varsity apart from provision of toilets and other steps taken for their medical welfare.

The court took note of the fact that while the student has been given temporary accommodation, the larger issue of transgender students’ right against discrimination being violated due to the non-availability of hostel facilities is yet to be addressed.

The court further added that it is essential to ensure that bodies such as the transgender welfare board acquire teeth and do not remain cosmetic features. Meetings should be held more frequently so that issues likely to arise in the future can be anticipated, the court further said, asking the chairperson of the board to remain present for the December 15 hearing.