Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail to OSD to former health minister Singla

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to Pradeep Kumar Bansal, officer on special duty (OSD) to former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla in an alleged case of corruption.

He had approached the high court on July 22. Earlier, the high court had granted bail to Singla on July 8.

The Mohali police had arrested Singla, his OSD on corruption charges on May 24. The allegations were of demanding a bribe as commission for allotment of funds in government tenders.

The high court while granting bail observed that challan has been presented and that he has given his consent for the voice samples. There is no allegation that petitioner is likely to abscond or influence witnesses, the court said while granting bail.