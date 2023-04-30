Enrochments in Panchkula: High court asks HSVP for sector-wise report

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Panchkula Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) administrator to re-submit a sector-wise report on the encroachments in residential areas and the actions being taken to remove them.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on July 3. (Shutterstock)

In February, a petition was filed by Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula, alleging failure of authorities to check encroachments in city. It was taken up by the court on April 26. The petition had pointed out that open spaces left in front of all houses for service facilities, including sewerage pipes, water pipes, telephone lines and electric wires, and for carving the footpaths and amenities for the benefit of residents, were encroached upon by residents. Many residents had built hedges, fences and masonry structures in the area. These encroachments, leading to various structures on road berms, are also a likely traffic hazard.

The high court had asked HSVP to submit a sector-wise report on removal of encroachment(s) in the areas concerned. In a report-cum-affidavit, Panchkula HSVP administrator submitted before the court on April 26 that no substantial removal of encroachments has been made except for removal of shanties and encroachments in the market.

Taking up the report, the high court observed, “What was intended and required to be submitted by the Administrator-HSVP in the report, was the details of encroachments, if any, sector-wise and the action taken for removal thereof which aspect is missing altogether in the affidavit as has been filed in the court.”

HSVP had not mentioned anything on the encroachments outside houses as alleged in the petition. The high court has said “specific details with regard to those encroachments be given in the status report to be now filed.” The order read, “Even stage with regard to the process of removal of encroachments should be specified and the time frame under which such encroachments would be removed. The said status report be filed within a period of five weeks,” read the order.

The high court has granted another opportunity to the administrator “to file appropriate status report detailing therein the encroachments, if any, sector-wise and the steps taken for removal of such encroachments.”

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on July 3.

