Recruitment of warders: 11 years on, HC quashes selected candidates’ list in sports category

Eleven years after the recruitment process was initiated for the posts of warders, the Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed a list of selected candidates under the sports category in the Punjab police.

“It shall be open to the respondents to take a call whether they intend to proceed with the selection process, particularly, when the recruitment notice was issued around 11 years ago,” the bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal said disposing of a bunch of pleas filed in 2017.

The posts were part of recruitment initiated on October 12, 2011, for recruiting 527 warders, matrons and car/jeep drivers.

The selection was to be based upon a written test, higher qualification etc. However, a decision was taken by the department against holding the written test.

The recruitment saw multiple rounds of litigations and finally in December 2017, a merit list of all candidates along with the marks scored in the physical test, educational qualifications and interview was published.

However, the departmental selection committee failed to make selections on the basis of the sports gradation certificates issued in accordance with the 1987 instructions. This became the main contention in the matter.

“Such instructions in the absence of any conscious decision to exclude them, are binding on the recruiting agencies. It is not appropriate for the departmental selection committee to ignore the instructions and rules. Hence, the selection based on the criteria, which is in violation of the instructions, cannot be sustained,” the bench said.