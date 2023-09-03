Ludhiana: HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of accused contractor, arhtiya

Punjab and Haryana high court rejected the anticipatory bail applications of contractor Jagroop Singh and commission agent (arhtiya) Surinder Dhotiwala in the ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam, in which former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is one of the key accused.

The duo had applied for anticipatory bail in the court, which had reserved the decision on the application. The court of Justice Anoop Chitkara on Friday rejected the bail pleas.

While rejecting the bail plea of Jagroop Singh, who was earlier declared a proclaimed offender, the court has asked him to surrender.

The anticipatory bail plea of Surinder Dhotiwala, meanwhile, has been dismissed for the second time.

Earlier, the court of special judge Dr Ajit Attri had on August 8 issued orders to attach four properties of Rakesh Kumar Singla, former deputy director of food, civil supply and consumer affairs department and his wife, key accused in the case.

On August 16, 2022, Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against the partners of Gurdas Ram and Company, officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage, and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.

An FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 (2), 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Vigilance had arrested firm partner Telu Ram was arrested and laternominated Ashu in the case and arrested him on August 22, 2022 from a salon in Ludhiana amid high drama. Ashu was bailed out on March 25.