Drugs case: High court reserves order on Raj Jit’s anticipatory bail plea

.

Raj Jit (53) was dismissed from service in April and is facing a vigilance bureau probe also into assets allegedly amassed by him by selling narcotics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Thursday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea from sacked assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal, an accused in a drugs smuggling case.

It was on July 21 that a Mohali court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea filed in respect of June 12, 2017 FIR in which he has been roped in as an accused. He had approached the high court on July 25.

Raj Jit (53) was dismissed from service in April and is facing a vigilance bureau probe also into assets allegedly amassed by him by selling narcotics.

After hearing arguments from his counsels, the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan reserved the order on the plea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plea alleges that he has been roped in belatedly in a manner “which is unknown to law and therefore there are serious apprehension of being arrested by violating the procedure established under law”. There had been a tug of war between various sets of high-ranking officials in Punjab Police, which had led to a grave chasm percolating from the top to the bottom. It is a matter of grave concern that factionalism in Punjab Police had stooped to the lowest level, it alleges adding that he was being made a “scapegoat” in the tug of war between two factions of the state police, it claims.