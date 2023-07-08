85% reservation for Class 11 in govt schools: High court seeks details of vacant seats from Chandigarh administration

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of vacant seats, streams and other related data in the case of Class 11 admissions at UT’s government schools from the Chandigarh administration.

The order regarding seats data was passed as it came before court that there is a possibility of some seats being vacant.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vikas Behl on a plea by a student, Swiyyahdeep Kaur, who completed Class 10 from St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, a school up to Class 10.

She has challenged UT’s decision of reserving 85% seats in government schools for pass-outs of city’s government schools. Acting on her plea, the high court in June had ordered that “admissions to Class 11 will be subject to the decision of the present writ petition”.

The court, while posting the matter for further hearing on July 13, directed UT to file an affidavit, giving details of total number of seats vacant, schools in which the said seats are vacant, the details of streams in which seats are vacant in each school and waiting list data for each stream, with respect to both government and non-government category.

UT has defended its decision, arguing that retention of 85% of total seats in Class 11 for students passing out from city’s government schools can’t be termed reservation, as it is a natural progression for students wanting to study further. UT said the aspirants for Class 11 in Chandigarh’s government schools not only come from city’s private schools but also from Punjab, Haryana and other places. Therefore, the number of aspirants far outnumber the seats available.