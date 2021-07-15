Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab announces waiver of 590-cr loans of labourers, landless farmers
chandigarh news

Punjab announces waiver of 590-cr loans of labourers, landless farmers

The cheques would be issued at a state-level function on August 20, said an official spokesperson after a high-level meeting
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Punjab announces waiver of 590-cr loans of labourers, landless farmers

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced waiver of loans worth 590 crore under the farm debt waiver scheme for labourers and landless farmers.

The cheques would be issued at a state-level function on August 20, said an official spokesperson after a high-level meeting held here.

The government will pay off loans to the tune of 520 crore of 2,85,325 members of primary agricultural cooperative societies, thus ensuring a relief of 20,000 per member, said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. He directed the finance and cooperation departments to kick off the process for effective implementation of the decision on the ground.

The spokesperson said the government had formulated a debt relief scheme for farm labourers and landless farming members of PACS-2019, which would cover only consumption loans to the members of the primary agricultural cooperative societies advanced by district central cooperative banks in Punjab through primary agricultural cooperative societies.

So far, loans worth 4,624 crore have been waived of 5.64 lakh farmers under the scheme. Besides, loans of the SC and BC categories have been written off up to the amount of 50,000 each, including waiver up to 58.39 crore of 6,405 beneficiaries by the SC corporation and 20.71 crore of 1,225 beneficiaries by the BC corporation, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP