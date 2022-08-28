Punjab approves 25,237 cr plan to improve power supply

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Saturday approved an action plan of ₹25,237 crore to improve the quality and reliability of power supply to the consumers.

Out of the total project amount of ₹25,237 crore, grant of ₹11,632 core will be provided by the Centre as gross budgetary support.

The reform-based and result-linked Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is an ambitious flagship programme aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the distribution companies through a robust and sustainable distribution network.

Disclosing this, power minister Harbhajan Singh said under the scheme, various infrastructure works such as commissioning of 94 new 66 KV sub-stations and installation and augmentation of 89 and 382 66/ 11 KV power transformers, respectively, will be carried out. Besides, 2,015 circuit km of 66 KV transmission lines will be laid under the scheme, along with installation of 23,687 11KV distribution transformers and laying of 15,859 circuit km of HT/LT lines.

Similarly, for loss reduction, 600 circuit km of 66 KV lines/underground cables will also be laid along with installation of 2,83,349 new distribution transformers under High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) and erection of 1,10,117 circuit kilometers of HT/LT lines shall be done.

With the execution of all these works, reliability and quality of power supply in the state will be improved which will benefit more than 1 crore power consumers.