Punjab assembly elections: Former mayor Kulwant Singh declared AAP candidate from Mohali

A day after he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former mayor and real estate baron Kulwant Singh was declared the party’s candidate from Mohali for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

As soon as his candidature was announced, Kulwant convened a meeting of local AAP leaders and workers at his office in Sector 79, Mohali, urging them to work for the victory of the party in the upcoming elections. He said a huge change is on the horizon for Punjab politics.

Kulwant Singh’s political journey started around two decades ago when he contested the 1995 municipal committee elections from ward 21 and won. He served as a senior vice-president in the Mohali municipal corporation from 1995 to 2000 and was the president till 2005. In 2014, he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Fatehgarh Saheb. In 2015, he managed to become the first mayor of the municipal corporation house, with the support of Congress. Later, in 2017, he joined Shiromani Akali Dal. He was expelled from SAD on January 16 this year for “anti-party activities” as he decided to contest the 2020 civic polls independently.

Kulwant Singh is the owner of Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL) and has an annual turnover of ₹1,200 crore. In 1988, he developed a colony in Janta Nagar, Kharar, the first residential enclave to be approved in Punjab.