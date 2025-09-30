Punjab assembly sees heated exchange between Cheema, Bajwa

A heated exchange of words between finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa took place in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday after the former accused the Congress leader of purchasing land within the dhussi bandh (earthen embankment) area on the banks of Beas River, leading to a 10-minute adjournment of the proceedings. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The two leaders sparred during a discussion on the official resolution regarding the “insufficient, belated and undisbursed flood-relief package” from the central government in the wake of Punjab’s worst floods in decades.

The verbal duel broke out after a ruling party MLA’s claim about the cleaning of drains long neglected by previous governments. Bajwa and other members of the opposition Congress demanded the constitution of a House Committee to verify the extent of the work done.

Cheema said that while Bajwa was demanding the formation of a House Committee and the resignation of water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, his own actions revealed a “pattern of self-interest.”

He claimed that Bajwa purchased 16.10 marlas of land in Phullran village of Gurdaspur district in his wife Charanjit Bajwa’s name in July 2025 for ₹5.45 lakh. “This land lies inside the dhussi bandh area of the Beas River. The land was purchased just a month and a half earlier, knowing that sand would accumulate there during the monsoon,” he alleged. The finance minister also pointed to a similar purchase of 10 acres of land by Bajwa inside the dhussi bandh along the Beas River in Paswal village. He said that the state government had spent ₹1.18 crore on stone studs to protect this land. Cheema sought an explanation from him on why he felt the need to purchase this land.

Reacting sharply to the cabinet minister’s allegations, Bajwa said that he had purchased the land legally from the landowners and paid stamp duty along with other government fees for the transaction. “If I have done anything illegal, I challenge Cheema to file a case against me,” he asserted. The Congress leader also levelled counter-allegations against the cabinet minister, alleging that ₹35-40 crore were being collected from distilleries. However, much of his statement was lost in the din. As Cheema and Bajwa traded barbs, other AAP and Congress MLAs also sprang to their feet, prompting speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to urge the members to maintain order in the House. The face-off disrupted the proceedings, leading the speaker to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

‘Govt misleading people on flood preparedness’

After the proceedings resumed, Bajwa hit out at the AAP government for allegedly “misleading” the people of Punjab on flood preparedness measures. He said the government had claimed that all preparations for flood mitigation had been completed by July 14, but the facts were contrary. “On July 22, 2025, the chief engineer (vigilance) of the water resources department wrote to the chief engineer (drainage) directing him to start reviewing the necessity of flood protection works,” he said. He also claimed that executive engineers from several districts themselves admitted that no flood mitigation or drainage repair works had started in critical areas, including Shri Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Pathankot, and Ferozepur. He further stated that the principal secretary of the department had written to all deputy commissioners on July 28 directing them to procure bags for flood protection.

Done more work than previous govts: Goyal

Water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said that Bajwa was seeking his resignation and action against water resources secretary Krishan Kumar without being aware of the department’s achievements over the past three years.

He asserted that the water resources department had accomplished more in three years than any government had in the past 70 years, accusing the opposition of playing politics. The minister targeted the BJP members for holding parallel mock proceedings, while the House was in session. “They should have tendered their resignations first,” he said, demanding an apology from them. BJP has two MLAs.

Congress member Rana Gurjeet Singh stressed the need to involve expert agencies to assess the flood crisis and devise solutions. He urged the state government and the Centre’s water resources ministry to pool resources and work jointly on this. Taking a dig at officials indulging in self-promotion during relief efforts, he said that the system had collapsed.

Warning the government, he remarked that the grave had already been dug, it was now their choice whether to put those blamed for the crisis in it or the ruling party itself.