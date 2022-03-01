Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly speaker meets governor over new norms of appointing BBMB members
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly speaker meets governor over new norms of appointing BBMB members

Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh submitted a memorandum to governor Banwarilal Purohit against changes made by Centre in the norms for selecting two full-time members of BBMB
Punjab assembly speaker and Congress leader Rana KP Singh met governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh and conveyed his objections to the amendments made by the Centre in the norms for selecting two full-time members of BBMB. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab assembly speaker and Congress leader Rana KP Singh on Monday submitted a memorandum to governor Banwarilal Purohit against the changes made by the Centre in the norms for selecting two full-time members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Rana KP, who met the governor at Raj Bhawan here, conveyed his objections to the amendments made by the Centre, claiming that these changes will be detrimental to Punjab’s interests. He said as per the norms, BBMB’s member (power) comes from Punjab and member (irrigation) from Haryana, but the Central government has removed these provisions. “They can be from anywhere now. These changes will adversely affect the interests of the two states,” he told journalists after his meeting with the governor.

The Congress leader said this is not an isolated decision as the Centre had also enacted three controversial farm laws which were withdrawn following an agitation by farmers.

Dhindsa to meet Shah

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday reached the national capital to meet Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss various pivotal issues, including the BBMB.

RELATED STORIES

In a statement about the visit, Dhindsa said he is hopeful that his meeting with Shah would be yield positive results and permanent representation of Punjab in the BBMB would not be abolished.

“Proper implementation of 60:40 ratios of Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh and increasing the participation of Punjab will be among the important issues which would be discussed in detail with the home minister,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP