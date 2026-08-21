Punjab bandh call: Private schools in Chandigarh closed, PU exams postponed

Anticipating chaos on tricity roads in wake of the statewide shutdown call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, most private schools in the city have decided to either remain closed or switch to online classes. Panjab University too has postponed all exams – clash, left-out, medical, sports, NCC, and NSS papers scheduled for Friday – and rescheduled it for September 10.

LESSONS FROM THE PAST: Chaotic scenes on the Chandigarh-Mohali border during Qaumi Insaaf Morchas protest march on I-Day. (HT File)

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There is, however, no holiday announcement by the UT education department and thus all government schools will remain open on the day.

On the decision to keep schools closed, a teacher of a private school revealed that on Independence Day, many school students who had come for the parade, had faced difficulties in returning home due to the blockade on Chandigarh-Mohali borders.

Chandigarh Independent Schools Association president HS Mamik, who is the director of Vivek High School, said, “We don’t have any assurance from the UT administration that the roads will remain open and traffic-free. Thus, we decided it was better to not inconvenience students or their parents.”

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, is among the schools that has shifted its classes online. Some others have decided to hold classes on Saturday to make up for Friday’s lost time. In a message to parents, St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, said the school would remain closed on Friday and compensate for the off on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} Learning Path School, which was set to have its annual production show at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, has rescheduled it while Saupin’s School, Sector 32, has had to postpone its exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Learning Path School, which was set to have its annual production show at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, has rescheduled it while Saupin’s School, Sector 32, has had to postpone its exams. {{/usCountry}}

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