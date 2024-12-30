Punjab bandh: Security upped in Mohali, 600 cops deployed

Around 600 cops will be deployed across the district to avoid any untoward incident on Monday amid a call for a ‘Punjab bandh’ by the farmers in support of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (67) who has been sitting on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Residents are likely to face trouble as many shopkeepers have decided to remain closed on Monday. (HT file photo)

All the senior police officers, including SP and DSP- rank officers will remain in the field to monitor the law and order situation. All the station house officers along with their force will also remain deployed across the district.

The decision to give a call for a ‘Punjab bandh’ was taken last week by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. “Punjab Bandh” will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm on December 30.

Different farm unions will hold protests at multiple locations in Mohali district, including Bhagomajra toll plaza, where farmers have planned to close the toll connecting Kharar-Morinda road.

Protests are expected near Kharar bus stand, Kurali light point near the bus stand, block Majri, Rani Majra cut, Barodi toll plaza, Dappar toll plaza, Handesra bus stand, Sarsini t-point, Sarsini railway crossing and at IISER light point in Mohali.

Mostly daily commuters are likely to stay at home till 4 pm in the wake of the said call and many private offices have already asked their employees to work from home to avoid any unpleasant situation with the protesters or to avoid inconvenience.

“We have made ample police deployment for Monday and will ensure maintenance of law and order in Mohali,” a senior police officer said.