Punjab beneficiaries can now download 10 lakh health scheme cards from home

Punjab beneficiaries covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) can now download their health cards online, eliminating the need to visit a centre solely to obtain a physical copy of the card.

Beneficiaries can search for their family record using their family ID, health card number, mobile number or Aadhaar number. (HT File)

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The state health agency (SHA), Punjab, has introduced the digital facility to make access to the scheme faster and more convenient. Beneficiaries whose e-KYC and photograph verification have been completed can access their health cards through the official portal, download them in PDF format and save them on their mobile phones or take a printout.

The facility is part of the state government’s push towards digital delivery of healthcare services under the MMSY, which provides cashless treatment cover of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually.

Beneficiaries can search for their family record using their family ID, health card number, mobile number or Aadhaar number. They must then complete OTP-based authentication linked to their registered mobile number or Aadhaar details before downloading the card.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said completing photograph-based e-KYC remains mandatory. The digital download facility does not replace the beneficiary verification process, and those whose e-KYC has not been completed must first complete the required authentication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said completing photograph-based e-KYC remains mandatory. The digital download facility does not replace the beneficiary verification process, and those whose e-KYC has not been completed must first complete the required authentication. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative is expected to reduce paperwork and unnecessary visits while allowing beneficiaries to keep their health cards readily available on their mobile phones when accessing eligible healthcare services.

Beneficiaries have been advised to use only the official SHA Punjab portal, sha.punjab.gov.in; https://sha.punjab.gov.in/shapunjab/; and not share their OTPs with anyone.

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How to download your MMSY health card

Step 1: Find your record

Enter your family ID, health card number, mobile number or aadhaar number.

Step 2: Complete OTP verification

Authenticate yourself through the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or linked details.

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Step 3: View and download

After successful authentication, view the verified health card and download it in PDF format.

Before you download: Ensure that your photograph-based e-KYC is complete. Save the card securely on your phone or take a printout for use when accessing eligible healthcare services.