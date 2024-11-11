Punjab: BJP files plaint against Warring for ‘addressing’ gathering in mosque

Ludhiana MP and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stoked controversy by addressing a gathering at a mosque in the poll-bound Gidderbaha on Sunday. Warring’s wife Amrita is contesting on the Congress ticket from here. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Gidderbaha returning officer (RO) Jaspal Singh Brar confirmed on Monday of receiving a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) for holding an election meeting at a religious place.

“We received the complaint filed by the BJP in the evening. No notice has been served as yet,” the RO said.

Warring had posted photos of his visit to a mosque on his Facebook page on Sunday.

In its complaint, the BJP leadership attached a screenshot of the Facebook page. The BJP claimed that Warring had allegedly posted on his social media page in Punjabi: “Addressed a gathering at Gidderbaha mosque. On this occasion, they took the pledge to press the hand symbol button on the 20th (polling day).”

The FB post on Warring’s page showed the post that he addressed “sangat” at the mosque.

In its complaint, the BJP also demanded the registration of an FIR against Warring and other Congress leaders for violation of the Religious Institutes (prevention of misuse) Act and relevant penal provisions.

Despite repeated attempts, Warring couldn’t be contacted for comments.