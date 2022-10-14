Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab | BJP leader arrested for making derogatory remarks against woman

Punjab | BJP leader arrested for making derogatory remarks against woman

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 04:34 AM IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested in Jalandhar on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman on Facebook in 2017. The accused has been identified as Pardeep Khullar. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural is also among the eight accused in the case.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested in Jalandhar on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman on Facebook in 2017. The accused has been identified as Pardeep Khullar. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested in Jalandhar on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman on Facebook in 2017. The accused has been identified as Pardeep Khullar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural is also among the eight accused in the case.

The complainant, a resident of Jalandhar, had accused Sheetal, Pardeep and others of making derogatory remarks against her on Facebook, that she claimed had led to her reputation and character being tarnished.

The case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, Division Number 6 station house officer Sukhdev Singh said. He added that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP