Punjab: BJP leader from Barnala joins AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 05, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Dadahur, a trader and rice miller, was with the BJP for 26 years and remained associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1988

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dheeraj Kumar Dadahur joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. Dadahur, the BJP candidate from Barnala in the 2022 assembly elections, was inducted into the party by AAP’s state convener and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. “Dadahur’s entry into the party has strengthened the party in the district,” Mann said, welcoming him into the party. His joining comes in the run up to the November 20 assembly bypoll in Barnala.

Dheeraj Kumar Dadahu was inducted into the party by AAP’s state convener and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)
Dheeraj Kumar Dadahu was inducted into the party by AAP’s state convener and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

Dadahur, a trader and rice miller, was with the BJP for 26 years and remained associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1988, according to a party release. He also served as the district president of the BJP in Barnala. BJP councillor Neeraj and former councillor Saroj Rani also joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

