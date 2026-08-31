Punjab: BKU Ekta Ugrahan launches indefinite statewide protest

Alleging anti-farmer decisions and policies by the state and central governments, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan launched a statewide indefinite morcha outside district administrative complexes in various districts on Sunday.

Farmers gathered with their tractors and trolleys, bringing all necessary supplies, including rations and fans. (HT)

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Farmers gathered with their tractors and trolleys, bringing all necessary supplies, including rations and fans.

The union has been demanding cancellation of the India-US trade deal and scrapping of Punjab’s land pooling policy, ownership rights to tenant farmers, financial relief and jobs for families of suicide victims, a complete waiver of agricultural loans for farmers and labourers, cancellation of all police cases and stubble-burning FIRs registered against farmers, compensation for the crop damaged in the flood last year, along with cleaning of rivulets and strengthening of embankments.

The farmers are also demanding cancellation of the Electricity Amendment Bill, Seed Bill, Labour Code, and the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme.

Other demands include a reduction in the prices of oil, gas and diesel; reducing the tax burden on the poor; higher taxes on big companies and landlords; and stopping the sale of government properties.

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{{^usCountry}} They are also seeking a law to guarantee MSP with C2+50% on all crops and implementation of the PDS system with cheap rations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They are also seeking a law to guarantee MSP with C2+50% on all crops and implementation of the PDS system with cheap rations. {{/usCountry}}

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Union secretary Jagtar Singh Kalajhar said the protest was previously held in Chandigarh, then at toll plazas and at other locations, including PEPSICO, adding that they were ready and equipped to continue their statewide protest until all demands were met.