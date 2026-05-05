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Punjab blames Centre for ‘tardy’ wheat lifting

All the warehouses and rice shelling mills in the state are full, and the central government is delaying the transportation of the fresh stock, said Punjab mandi board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab mandi board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat on Monday blamed the Centre for ‘tardy’ lifting of freshly procured wheat, saying it has led to a glut-like situation in mandis.

Punjab is facing a shortage of storage space this season. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

“All the warehouses and rice shelling mills in the state are full, and the central government is delaying the transportation of the fresh stock. As a result, grain is lying exposed in mandis and is getting soaked in the rain, leading to losses,” Barsat said in a release.

He said that, to date, 121 lakh tonnes of produce has arrived in mandis, of which 120 lakh tonnes has been procured with 27,343 crore paid to the farmers. The state government opened the procurement process on April 1 in 1,872 mandis and has made arrangements for purchasing 122 lakh tonnes of wheat this rabi season.

Countering Barsat’s claim, Food Corporation of India general manager in Punjab, Neetika Pawar, said the agency is working on speedy evacuation of the wheat.

Punjab is facing a shortage of storage space this season. Of the 180 lakh tonnes of capacity available with state procurement agencies and the FCI, around 147 lakh tonnes of rice and 25 lakh tonnes of wheat from previous seasons are already lying in godowns. Additionally, 45 lakh tonnes of paddy, stored in mills, is also awaiting to be shelled.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab blames Centre for ‘tardy’ wheat lifting
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab blames Centre for ‘tardy’ wheat lifting
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