Punjab: Blast at Jalalabad police station triggers panic, probe on

: Panic gripped Jalalabad late Saturday night after loud blasts were heard at the City police station around 2 am, damaging the windshields of vehicles parked on the premises as case property.

A forensic team from Bathinda was also called in and began a detailed examination to determine the cause of the blasts. (HT Photo)

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Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh, superintendent of police (SP) Satinder Kumar and deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Luvjeet Singh Gill reached the police station on Sunday morning and inspected the site. A forensic team from Bathinda was also called in and began a detailed examination to determine the cause of the blasts.

The team collected samples and other evidence from the spot, while the case-property vehicles parked inside the police station were also examined.

Speaking to the media, Satinder Kumar said the blasts had damaged the glass of two vehicles. However, at this stage he ruled out the possibility of a bomb blast or an attack by anti-social elements.

He said the possibility of batteries fitted in or kept inside the vehicles exploding could not be ruled out. However, he added that the exact cause would be established only after the forensic examination and analysis of the samples.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have also secured CCTV footage from the premises and are examining it as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have also secured CCTV footage from the premises and are examining it as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said a clear picture would emerge once the forensic team completes its examination and submits its report.