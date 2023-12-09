Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone from Ferozepur village field

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made drone near Maboke village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Saturday.

The China-made quadcopter that was recovered from a field at Rohilla Hazi village in Ferozepur district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to a press release by the BSF’s Punjab Frontier, its personnel intercepted the movement of the suspected drone near Maboke village at 10.10pm on Friday and as per the laid down drill, immediately reacted and fired at it.

During the search on Saturday morning, the BSF recovered the a quadcopter, model DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China, along with a hold and release mechanism from a field adjoining Rohilla Hazi village.