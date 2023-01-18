Punjab: BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pak drone in Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized four China-made pistols along with eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds that were dropped by a drone on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village along the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district late on Tuesday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab, Haryana gripped by severe cold; Bathinda, Faridkot at -0.2, -0.5 degrees

A BSF spokesperson said, “On the intervening foggy night of January 17 and 18, a BSF team deployed on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village heard the humming sound of a suspected drone coming from Pakistan. In a prompt action, the BSF personnel fired towards the direction of the sound of the suspected drone. During firing, the party also heard the sound of something being dropped nearby.”

A search of the area revealed a packet with wooden base in a field. The packet contained the four China-made pistols and ammunition.