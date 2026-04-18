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Punjab cabinet clears citizen-led desilting policy to boost flood prep

The initiative is expected to enhance the carrying capacity of rivers and drains, thereby reducing the risk of flooding and safeguarding both public and private property, the statement issued by the Punjab chief minister’s office read

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab cabinet on Friday cleared a citizen-focused policy allowing landowners to undertake desilting of rivers, ‘choes’ (seasonal streams) and drains at their own cost, with the right to use the excavated material free of charge.

The floods in August-September 2025 had ravaged vast swathes of farmland in Punjab. (AFP file photo)

An official statement issued here following the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the move is aimed at strengthening flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon, while also improving flow across critical river stretches.

“The policy is intended to ensure faster desilting of critical stretches while improving water flow in major rivers, including the Sutlej, Beas and Siswan at their own cost, and utilise the excavated material free of cost for their own use,” the statement issued by the chief minister’s office read.

The initiative is expected to enhance the carrying capacity of rivers and drains, thereby reducing the risk of flooding and safeguarding both public and private property, it added.

Authorities said the move is also expected to cut down project delays and optimise resource use, as it reduces dependence on government-led execution in non-responsive areas.

The move is aimed at rationalising the representation to each category for reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Castes women, women and the general category. It stipulates that in case 10% or more of the total number of zila parishads in the state are affected, the roster for rotation will be prepared afresh.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet clears citizen-led desilting policy to boost flood prep
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet clears citizen-led desilting policy to boost flood prep
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