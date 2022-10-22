Punjab cabinet decides to restore old pension scheme for state government employees

In a significant decision, Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Friday announced to revert to the old pension scheme (OPS) for state government employees.

“The cabinet has given in-principle approval to implement the OPS, regarding which details will be shared soon,” said chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in a video message, while terming it a historical decision and the “best Diwali gift” ever to the employees.

Mann said AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had asked him to deliver on the promises made before elections. Employees had been long demanding for reversal to the OPS, which was denied to them since 2004. A release by CMO, however, said employees will be given the option of adopting OPS or new pension scheme. The move to restore OPS came a month after the CM had asked the chief secretary to explore the feasibility of the scheme.

Eye on Guj, HP polls

The timing of the decision holds huge political importance as the issue is being rigorously pursued by employees in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the AAP is making desperate attempts to expand its base. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has also promised to revert to the OPS if voted to power. Immediately after the decision, Kejriwal, while hailing the decision, wrote on Twitter, “New Pension Scheme is injustice to the employees and OPS should be restored in entire country. If voted to power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, we will restore OPS scheme in these states too.”

Oppn terms it political gimmick

Punjab BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, said this announcement is just political gimmick aimed at garnering votes in Himachal and Gujarat.

“Many important decisions made in cabinet of this government has not been implemented yet. People know what has happened to this cabinet’s decision to regularise contractual workers. Not a single employee had been regularised,” said Sharma.

6% DA to govt staff & pensioners from October 1, 2022

The cabinet has also decided to give 6% dearness allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners, with effect from October 1, 2022. The decision, which will benefit lakhs of employees and pensioners, was approved by the cabinet.

