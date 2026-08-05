...
...
Next Story

Punjab: Chaudhary seeks probe into bridge construction delay over Ravi River

Replying to her, Public works (B&R) minister Harbhajan Singh said that the previous Congress government approved these projects a few months before the 2022 assembly elections, but there was no land acquisition done or NOCs taken.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 08:30:33 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Dinanagar MLA Aruna Chaudhary on Tuesday sought an inquiry into the prolonged delay in the construction of two bridges over Ravi River at Makaura Pattan and the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UDBC) at Nanu Nangal villages in Gurdaspur despite the projects having been granted sanction by the central government.

The Congress MLA demanded the probe and fixing of responsibility of officials answerable for the delay during the question hour on Day 2 of the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (HT File)
The Congress MLA demanded the probe and fixing of responsibility of officials answerable for the delay during the question hour on Day 2 of the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (HT File)

The Congress MLA demanded the probe and fixing of responsibility of officials answerable for the delay during the question hour on Day 2 of the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Replying to her question regarding the statement government’s plan to start work on these projects and the expected timeline for their completion, public works (B&R) minister Harbhajan Singh said that the previous Congress government approved these projects a few months before the 2022 assembly elections, but there was no land acquisition done or NOCs taken.

He said the construction of a high-level bridge at Makora Pattan was approved by the central government on August 18, 2021, and administrative approval was issued by the secretary, -public works department, government of Punjab, on April 5, 2022. “Subsequently, pre-construction activities such as land acquisition, obtaining forestry clearances, and utility shifting were initiated. Land acquisition was done and necessary clearances were taken from PSPCL, water resources department, forest department, and the army,” he added.

No move to reopen sewa kendras: Arora

Good governance and information technology minister Aman Arora said there was no proposal under consideration of the state government for reopening of the closed sewa kendras in the state.

Replying to Dasuya MLA Karambir Singh’s starred question regarding any proposal to restart sewa kendras lying closed in Amroh, Alampur and Beh Lakhan villages, he said that 2,147 such centres were opened by the then government in 2016, but the Congress government to shut down most of them during the rationalisation exercise in 2018.

“The sewa kendras located at Amroh, Alampur and Beh Lakhan villages in the Dasuya assembly constituency were also shut,” he said.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Chaudhary seeks probe into bridge construction delay over Ravi River
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe