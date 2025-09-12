Punjab: Cheema refutes BJP’s claims on disaster fund use

Finance minister Harpal Cheema on Thursday slammed the BJP for spreading ‘false propaganda’ regarding the state disaster response fund (SDRF). Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema

In an official statement, Cheema released a detailed breakup of the funds received by the state and said the BJP was deliberately ‘misleading’ the public on disaster funds.

“Under the SDRF, the state in the 2022-23 fiscal received ₹208 crore and spent ₹61 crore. In 2023-24, ₹645 crore was received, whereas ₹420 crore was spent. In 2024-25, ₹488 crore was received, whereas ₹27 crore was spent, and in 2025-26, ₹241 crore was received, whereas ₹140 crore was spent,” Cheema said.

He said from April 1, 2022, to September 10, 2025, the Punjab government received a total of ₹1,582 crore from the Centre under the SDRF.

“Out of this, ₹649 crore has already been spent on various relief and rehabilitation works across the state, while the remaining SDRF balance is being used for ongoing and upcoming relief operations to ensure timely assistance to flood-affected people,” he added.

He slammed the BJP for running a malicious campaign.

“Those who never stood for Punjab and its rights have no moral right to question us. They have been running a malicious campaign, hiding the real facts, and misleading the people in times of crisis just to score political points. This is not just irresponsible, it is shameful, even by the BJP’s standards,” Cheema added.