Punjab chief electoral officer reviews poll preparedness

In order to review the election preparedness, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Karuna Raju on Friday convened a meeting with local officials at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

A technical team was also accompanying Raju to check the EVMs and VVPATs. He said the number of sensitive assembly constituencies and booths will be increased after analysing the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He briefed about Garuda App, which has been designed to capture the information of polling stations. Raju said due to the pandemic, the number of polling booths has been enhanced to 24,659. He said through the app, officials would be able to upload photos and location of the polling stations from their registered mobile numbers.

He said that app would also minimise the paper works and officials would be able to add, delete or modify voters’ names and addresses.

Raju added that in the next three days, the election commission would complete the entire process in Ludhiana. He instructed the officers concerned to run extensive awareness activities in their areas under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to encourage the voters to participate in the polls besides deleting dead voters and omitting other logical errors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the issue of deployment of paramilitary forces, Raju said the commission was keeping a close watch on the situation.