Punjab chief secretary marks inquiry into patient death at Ludhiana civil hospital

Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma on Tuesday directed deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik to probe a patient’s death at the civil hospital and submit the report by September 1.

Citing Hindustan Times’ report on the death of a road mishap victim, who fell of a stretcher after failing to find a bed for treatment at one of the hospital’s ward, the notice issued by the chief secretary read: “The News item titled ‘Patient falls to death at Civil hospital, probe panel formed’ which appeared in Hindustan Times alleges that a human life has been lost on account of negligence on part of Hospital staff. This is an extremely serious matter. You are directed to inquire into this matter and submit the report by September 1, 2023.”

“I will submit the report of inquiry to the chief secretary on September 1,” Malik said in response to the notice.

According to the sources, the DC on Tuesday convened a meeting to initiate the probe directed by the chief secretary. The meeting was attended by the civil surgeon, senior medical officer and senior doctors from the civil hospital.

The deceased patient had been involved in an accident at Sherpur Chowk around 6 pm and was brought to the hospital, where he was provided initial first aid. However, his condition deteriorated and an alleged oversight in recognising the injured patient led to him being transferred to the wrong ward around 7.30 pm.

The patient was lying on a stretcher amid a lack of beds, but fell while waiting to be tended and succumbed to his injuries.

